This week’s weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with forecaster Trevor Appleton.

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

It looks like the conditions will be turning cooler from late in the week onwards.

Monday 13 August: Feeling rather warm any humid in any sunny spells, but clouds will build with showers and slow moving thunderstorms forming. 22C.

Tuesday 14 August: Dry with spells of warm sunshine.

Wednesday 15 August: Mist or fog patches clearing them very warm with sunny spells, cloudier later with heavy rain overnight.

Thursday 16 August: Much fresher and breezy with sunny spells and isolated showers.

Friday 17 August: Dry with a few sunny intervals.

Next weekend: Windy at first but mostly dry with sunny spells.

Outlook: Cooler than average with low rainfall.