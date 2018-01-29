This week’s weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

There should be plenty of sunny spells for the area and very little rain.

Looking further ahead, anti-cyclonic conditions will bring light winds, frost at night, sunny spells by day and a good deal of dry weather.

Monday 29 January: Cloud and any patchy rain soon clearing to sunny spells. Cooler.

Tuesday 30 January: A fine, dry day with lengthy spells of sunshine.

Wednesday 31 January: Dry with sunny spells.

Thursday 1 February: Colder and windy with sunny spells.

Friday 2 February: Dry with sunny spells but cold and windy.

Next weekend: Chance of a short spells of rain otherwise cold with sunny spells.