This week’s weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

Any lying snow will soon clear early in the week as it turns milder.

A brief cold snap is expected later in the week then dry milder weather to follow.

Monday 22 January: Milder and dry with sunny spells and a continued thaw of any lying snow.

Tuesday 23 January: Much milder but rather cloudy with the chance of some light patchy rain at times. Becoming very windy overnight.

Wednesday 24 January: Wet and windy at first then dry with sunny spells.

Thursday 25 January: Colder with isolated wintry showers and slight frosts. Dusting of snow overnight possible.

Friday 26 January: Dry and cold with sunny spells. Frost early and late.

Next weekend: A spell of rain will be followed by dry very mild conditions with sunny spells.