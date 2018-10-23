This is why the bomb squad was called to Bridlington

Part of Quay Road was cordoned off for several hours last night after reports that two old grenades and ammunition had been found in a safe.

Police officers and an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit attended business premises, the area was closed off and the nearby Spar shop had to close.

The property was evacuated for public safety reasons and the items were assessed by the bomb squad and deemed to be safe.

The grenades and ammunition were removed from the area.

Police said the incident was resolved at around 9pm.

