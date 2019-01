Plans have been submitted to bring the empty former Greggs unit at Bessingby Retail Park back into use

The Sue Ryder charity has applied to East Riding Council for planning permission to display its signs and branding at the building, and the designs show it will be open seven days a week selling furniture, clothes and household goods.

It will join McDonalds, Aldi, Farmfoods and Curry at the park.

Greggs closed its store in 2013 but has since opened a shop in the Promenades Shopping Centre.