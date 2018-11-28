This is when you can get free parking in Bridlington before Christmas

Parking will be free in all council car parks in Bridlington this weekend to encourage residents to shop local.

For the ninth successive year, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is scrapping charges on Saturdays and Sunday in the run-up to Christmas in a bid to support local businesses.

Pay and display machines in the council’s on-street and off-street parking locations will be clearly marked to let shoppers know there is no charge on December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23.

The offer runs from 8am on Saturdays until 8am the following Monday.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of the council, said: “The Christmas period is a key trading time for our local high streets.

“During the current period of economic uncertainty, it is vitally important that the council does all it can to support local businesses and encourage residents and visitors to shop in the East Riding.

“Free Christmas parking will include Small Business Saturday on December 1.

“Now in its sixth year, Small Business Saturday is a campaign that this council whole-heartedly supports.

“Small and medium sized enterprises are the lifeblood of the East Riding economy and this campaign helps focus on the great work they do and to encourage people to shop locally.”

While parking charges are suspended, motorists are advised that normal parking rules still apply, such as those around disabled parking bays, maximum stays and controlled parking zones.