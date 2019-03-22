This is when Wetherspoons in Bridlington will close for £1.7m refurbishment

The dates for when work will start on the expension of Wetherspoons' Prior John pub in Bridlington have been confirmed.

Work on the redevelopment of the pub in Promenade will start on April 8, but it will remain open for the first four weeks of the renovation.

The pub will close on May 6 and the new-look Prior John will be unveiled on July 25.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are pleased that redevelopment work is to start soon.

“This is a major project and as a result, the pub will close for a period of 80 days.

“We apologise to our loyal customers for this, but are confident they will approve of the new-look pub once it reopens.

“Staff will be deployed to other Wetherspoon pubs while work is carried out.”