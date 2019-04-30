This is when dog restrictions will come into force on Bridlington beaches

Dog owners are being reminded that restrictions excluding their pets from certain parts of beaches along the East Coast will come into force on Wednesday May 1 this year.

The annual exclusion, enforced by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, will run until Monday September 30 and was brought in to help families and visitors enjoy the seaside without being bothered by nuisance dogs or fouling.

Beaches that affected are Bridlington north beach, from the north pier to a line extending east from Limekiln Lane, and Bridlington south beach, from the south pier to a line extending east from Kingston Road.

Restrictions are also in place on Hornsea beach, from Headland View to a line extending east from Sands Lane, and Withernsea beach, from the steps to the north of the slipway at Seaside Road to the steps opposite Memorial Gardens.

David Howliston, environmental control manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The exclusion on dogs using certain areas of the beach lasts just for the summer season.

“The vast majority of owners know the importance of not taking their dogs on the beach in the summer months when children and families are playing in the sand but there are plenty of other areas on the beaches where dogs are still welcome.”

The areas of the promenades in Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea adjacent to the beach exclusion zones carry a restriction requiring owners to keep their dogs on leads in those areas.

Outside the restricted areas dogs are still welcome, all the council asks is that dog walkers clean up after their animals and are considerate of other beach users.

Council officers will carry out regular patrols of the beaches and promenades and any owner found breaking the rules will receive a £75 fixed penalty notice.

Officers will also be patrolling other areas to make sure owners clean up after their dogs.

Anyone with information about dogs on the beaches during the exclusion period or to report dog fouling should contact the council’s dog warden team on (01482) 396301 or email dog.warden@eastriding.gov.uk