This is when Bridlington’s new Santa’s sleigh will be revealed

Father Christmas will be travelling around Bridlington in style this December, in a brand new, top-secret Santa’s sleigh which will be unveiled soon.

For years, volunteers from Bridlington Round Table have taken the man in red around dozens of streets around town, but his method of transport was beginning to show its age.

So members have spent the summer creating a new sleigh and it will make its first appearance at a new Christmas event at Tesco next month.

A spokesman for the Round Table said: “It has been 11 months since we said goodbye to the old sleigh that served this town for many years.

“️It lighted the lives of many and brought happiness and joy to children across the town. We were sad to see it go but behind the scenes this year our mission of rebuilding, from scratch a brand new Santa’s sleigh begun.

“️It’s been a tough challenge. Endless burgers have been cooked by our chairman, beer drank by members, working until nightfall, battered thumbs from heavy hammers and heat exhaustion from the summer sun.

“But all this has been worth every minute sharing our sleigh nights experiences set in a back yard scene from the TV series Steptoe and Son, or the Bridlington equivalent, Priory Woodwork.

“ Now the sleigh is complete .”

The public will get their first view of the sleigh at a special new festive event at Tesco.

There will be an afternoon of entertainment in the car park featuring performances by Stuart Hicken, Bridlington Excelsior Brass Band, The Shamrock Experience, Bridlington Priory Choir, Joe Stephenson and Coastal Voices.

There will be food and drink stalls between 2pm and 5pm, filling the gap caused by the decision not to have a Christmas lights switch-on in the town centre - and then the big reveal.

The Round Table spokesman added: “️We would like to say a special thank you to Tesco for making this possible with the very generous donation, P&L Sound and Lighting, ProGRP Roofing, Priory Woodwork and members of Bridlington Round Table who have either donated materials or time to build the sleigh.

“Finally a huge thank you to you for supporting us in all we do enabling us to bring Santa back to you for another year.

“We really couldn’t do the great work we do in the community without your help so thank you all.”