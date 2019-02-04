This is when Beck Hill in Bridlington should reopen to traffic

Beck Hill in Bridlington has been closed for several days because of a burst water main - but things should be back to normal soon.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our Contract partners, Morrison Utility Services, have been on site at Beck Hill repairing the water main since last week and the repair is now in its final stages with the road surface due to be re-tarmacked tomorrow.

The Beck Hill junction with Prospect Street.

"So we hope Beck Hill will be back to normal and fully open to vehicles by tomorrow evening or potentially Wednesday morning.

"We would like to thank local residents and commuters for their patience.”

