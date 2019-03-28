This is what residents in Bridlington told police are the main problems in the town

Police visited more than 400 Bridlington homes in one day to chat to residents about the issues which cause them concern.

Officers visited people living in 17 streets on Tuesday and 40% of the people they spoke to agreed to complete a survey, as part of the Humber talking project.

Humberside Police said its teams are now looking at the information which was passed on.

It said an early emerging picture is that the issues people are concerned about in Bridlington involve agencies who work alongside the police – these include litter, parking, homelessness, unemployment, and closure of amenities - as well as ASB, drugs and burglary or theft.

Superintendent Jenny Bristow, who is in charge of Humber Talking, said: “It’s really great to see people getting involved in the surveys and letting us know where we need to focus our efforts along with our partners.

“What I am really excited about is the positives that are coming out from people.

“All too often we hear the negatives when actually we should be celebrating the community spirit that has been seen in all the locations we have been to so far. I am sure will continue with the other areas.

“I also want to thank my staff for helping each other out to cover more houses quickly. They are doing a great job and are looking forward to meeting and speaking to even more people as soon as we can.”