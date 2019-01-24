This is how much it costs to clean up after fly-tippers in the East Riding each year

Millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money is being spent on collecting and clearing rubbish from around the East Riding each year.

Of the £3m, fly-tipped waste accounted for £350,000 of the yearly cost to East Riding Council, despite being down seven per cent on the previous financial year of 2016/17.

Paula Parker, the council’s taskforce and enforcement service manager, said 2,500 bins have been placed in rural lay-bys to try to tackle unnecessary littering and reduce costs.

Meanwhile, campaigns such as ‘keep the East Riding tidy’ and ‘leave no trace’ were launched to improve environmental awareness and reduce littering and fly-tipping across the region.

Statistics show a decrease in the number of fixed penalties issued for littering from ten in 2016/17 to six in 2017/18, while fly-tipping prosecutions almost doubled during the same period from 13 to 24.

Residents are now being encouraged to check exactly who they are using to remove household waste on their behalf.

One individual contacted a person on social media to remove waste from his property, believing him to be a legitimate carrier company. After investigations by the council, Davie Lee Wilson, of Thief Lane, York, pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally disposing waste on land in Sutton upon Derwent and in Thornton. Described as the ‘Facebook fly-tipper,’ he was ordered to pay a total of £1,098.62 and was given a two-year conditional discharge.

In an attempt to tackle littering and fly-posting, the council has increased the fixed penalty charges from £75 to £150, with penalty notice charge of up to £400 being issued for those caught fly-tipping.

The authority currently operates ten household waste recycling sites open 7 days a week from 10am to 5pm as well as numerous mini recycling sites. The authority also offers a bulky waste collection service which starts at £30 for up to five items.

Paul Bellotti, the council’s director of environment and neighbourhood services said in a report: “Fly-tipping and littering are complex social problems to which there is no easy answer.

“An approach to tackle the issues needs to address both the desire to improve the environment and promote actions which address the changes needed in human behaviour.”

Nationally, local authorities spent a total of £57.7 million in clearing up after fly-tippers in 2016/17.

Jack Muscutt , Local Democracy Reporting Service