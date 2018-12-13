This is how much Bridlington Round Table raised with Santa this year

Father Christmas’ brand new sleigh helped him to raise a record amount in Bridlington this year.

He travelled around the town on his brand Santa-mobile over two weeks and, helped by his friends from Bridlington Round Table, collected £5,578.

Councillors, guests and Bridlington Round Table members at the launch of the sleigh.

On social media, the group said: “Santa has finally left Bridlington, but what an eight-day tour we have all had!

“You wonderful, warming, festive, entertaining people that have followed us since our reveal of Santa’s new sleigh at Tesco in November until the very end of West Hill’s route, you beautiful people came together as a community and helped raise more money than ever - a whopping record of £5,578 .

“For this, we thank you for your kindness and your donations.”

The amounts collected on each night were:

Queensgate (Sunday 2nd) £881

Crayke (Monday 3rd) £561

South Side (Tuesday 4th) £605

New Pasture Lane/Havenfield (Wednesday 5th) £556

Bempton Lane (Sunday 9th) £1,230

Town centre (Monday 10th) £456

Avenues (Tuesday 11th) £704

West Hill (Wednesday 12th) £585

The Round Table added: “Comments and feedback motivates us to give back to the young, the old, the people who need us the most. As we have said before demands are even greater now, without this we could not do it, and that’s why we enjoy doing it.”