This is how Bridlington will be represented at Remembrance Day in London

A wreath will be placed on behalf of Bridlington’s war victims at the Cenotaph in London this weekend.

Michelle and Frederick Stepehens, who worked on The Fallen of the Old Town trail earlier this year, have been allocated tickets to take part in The Nation’s Thank You, the People’s Procession.

Frederick and Michelle Stephens at Bridlington Priory.

“We are so excited,” said Michelle. “We applied in the ballot which only had 5,000 pairs of tickets available.

“We saw it advertised on The One Show way back in June or July and it was for anyone who had ancestors or fought in World War One or who was involved in any research or projects connected to the 100th anniversary.

“We wrote in and told them about the Fallen of the Old Town trail and got the tickets. We have ordered a wreath which we will lay on behalf of Destination Old Town, but if nobody else from Bridlington is attending, it can be on behalf of the whole town.

“We are so proud to be representing Bridlington.”

The People’s Procession will tae place immediately after the traditional Remembrance commemorations in the capital. The 10,000 people will leave Green Park at 12.30pm and head down The Mall and Whitehall.

Michelle and Frederick were key players in the Fallen of the Old Town project, which launched in Bridlington in September.

They researched the 60 men who lived or worked in the Old Town area and died in World War One.

Information sheets about the men were put up at the properties they called home more than a century ago.

Organisers used Chris Bonnett’s book to research their backgrounds and Michelle said they were overwhelmed by the positive response of the people who live in the houses now.

“People were really moved when I went and knocked on the doors and asked if they would display the sheets.

“They were thrilled to learn more about the histpry of their homes.

“It is still ongoing. People in the galleries said they were still getting families in during half term and asking for the leaflets and we have even been mentioned on Trip Advisor.”