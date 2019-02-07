Thinking of becoming a councillor for Bridlington? Read this

Briefings have been set up to help people who are thinking about standing as candidates in the upcoming local and parish council elections.

The briefings will give details of the nomination process and guidance on the correct completion of nomination forms as well as information about the election process,

The sessions will take place on Tuesday, February 19, and Wednesday, February 20, and both will take place at County Hall in Beverley at 5.15pm.

Anyone wishing to attend the events should register their interest with East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s electoral services by emailing electoral.services@eastriding.gov.uk or by telephoning 01482 393300.