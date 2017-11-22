Thieves rip out HSBC cash machine with JCB and 'ram police car' in Pocklington

Thieves used a JCB to rip out a cash machine from a bank building before ramming a police car with another vehicle during their escape in Pocklington.

Police were called just after 3.30am today to reports of the offence at the HSBC on Market Place.

Officers said that a JCB teleporter was used to steal the ATM - which was loaded onto the back of a green and white Ford Transit flatbed van - but the culprits did not get away with any cash.

Two white estate cars were also used in the theft. One was thought to be an Audi.

Humberside Police's Superintendent Ed Cook, Operational Commander, said: "Officers attended extremely rapidly to this in line with an existing response plan to such incidents.

"A police car was rammed during the getaway but no officers were injured. The offenders didn't get away with any cash.

"Humberside Police are mounting a joint operation with neighbouring police forces in relation to this incident."

The van and the damaged ATM machine were later found near to a roundabout near Pocklington industrial estate and JCB was left at the scene, police said.

Officers said that they were quickly in the area and made an extensive search.

Anyone with informaiton is asked to call 101 quoting log 46 on November 22 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.