They’ve done it! First responders reach their £1,200 target

It took just one week for Bridlington’s community first responders to reach their £1,200 target.

The team launched an online appeal to try to raise enough money to buy a second life-saving kit, including equipment such as oxygen and a defibrillator, so that two members can be on call at any one time.

The responders give up their own time to give emergency first aid to patients who have suffered breathing difficulties or cardiac arrest in the vital few minutes before professional paramedics arrive.