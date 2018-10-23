These were the unusual items removed from the Gypsey Race stream

Traffic cones, furniture, a toilet seat, part of a bath and three discarded sat nav systems were among the items pulled from the Gypsey Race during a clean-up.

The latest litter pick by the volunteers from the Brightening Up Bridlington group concentrated on the area around St John’s Avenue and the Gypsey Bank, following a request by residents.

The Brightening Up Bridlington team

On a lovely autumn morning, several new members jopined the team and they collected several black bags full of rubbish as well as the larger and more unusual items from the stream.

A spokesman for the group said: “It was so encouraging to see so many people supporting the efforts made by around 14 volunteers”.

“Thanks go to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Streetscene Team once again for collecting the haul of rubbish after the event and their continuing partnership support.

“In addition anti-dog fouling stencils were also sprayed along the footpath of Gypsey Bank, again by request from members of the public.”

The final litter pick of the year will be held on Saturday, November 17, at 9am.

Volunteers will be clearing up around Bessingby Retail Park and the Jubilee Woods, another area which has been suggested by residents as being in need of tidying up.

Staff from McDonalds will be joining in and members of the public are welcome to go along and help with the effort.

All equipment needed is supplied.