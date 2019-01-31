These designs show how Bridlington seafront could look in the future

Take a first look at the new designs for Bridlington seafront.

You can find out more about the designs for the area around Garrison Square at a public exhibition over the next two days.

Crescent Gardens

The team behind the designs will be on hand to speak to residents at Bridlington Spa between 2pm and 6pm on Thursday and from 10am to 2pm on Friday. Council officers will also be available to discuss any queries

The multi-million pound scheme will complement the other regeneration works, including the improved streets being created through the transport plan around Hilderthorpe Road and the creation of the Gypsey Race Park.

Cllr Andy Burton, portfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is an exciting scheme and will enhance the urban realm on the seafront.”