These are the reasons why most people complain to the council

The number of complaints made to East Riding of Yorkshire Council has gone up by more than 9% in the past year.



It received 1,887 complaints from residents in 2017-18, compared to 1,728 in the 12 months before that.

A report to the council's cabinet also confirmed that the number of replies sent within 10 working days has fallen by 5%, which is blamed on a change to a new feedback system.

Number of complaints to each department

Environment and Neighbourhood Services - 1,453

Adults, Health and Customer Services - 218

Planning and Economic Regeneration - 125

Corporate Resources - 51

Children, Families and Schools - 40

Issues which caused the most complaints

The report said the majority of moans had been about: car parking, particularly residents's permits and disabled parking, abandoned bins, tags on bins as part of the ‘Food Waste Reduction Campaign’, parking around schools and building sites, contractor issues, grounds maintenance, highways, leisure and waste.

Discrimination

Twelve people complained about discrimination - seven relating to disabilities, one on race and two each on age and marriage/civil partnership

Compliments

The number of compliments received by the council fell by more than 40% last year to 1,336. The majority of compliments received were for individual members of staff who had been helpful.