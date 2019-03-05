These are the Bridlington schools the Tour de Yorkshire trophies are visiting

The Tour de Yorkshire trophies will be making flying visits to eight schools in Bridlington on Monday.

Pupils will get the chance to see the distinctive Y-shaped trophies at special assemblies, as the town prepares to host stage three of this year’s race.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s road safety team, working alongside race organisers Welcome to Yorkshire, has arranged for both the men’s and women’s trophies to go on a tour of eight schools.

They will be stopping off at Flamborough Primary, Martongate Primary, Headlands School, Burlington Junior School, Bay Primary, New Pasture Lane Primary, Bridlington School and Hilderthorpe Primary.

This year’s Tour starts on Thursday, May 2, while on Saturday, May 4, the stage three start will be held in Bridlington.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The trophy tour has become something of an annual tradition and, by taking the prize into schools, the council aims to engage with school children and encourage them to participate in the event and take up cycling.”