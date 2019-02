The top 10 shows a mix of establishments, from restaurants in Old Town when you want to treat yourself on a special occasion, to village pubs and an award-winning fish and chip cafe. Take a look and see how many you have been to. Data correct at start of February 2019.

1. Copperfields Cafe and Diner The cafe in Chapel Street in Flamborough gets almost a clean sweep of 5-star reviews. Comments praise the 'great breakfast' and 'tasty home-cooked meals that never fail to satisfy our hungry tums'. Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Suppatra The Thai restaurant in Quay Road, Bridlington, has received more than 650 reviews and almost everyone was hugely impressed. 'Outstanding food' and 'absolutely brilliant' were among the comments. Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Raffles The first of three establishments in Old Town to make the top 10. Popular because of its intimate setting, reviewers praised the 'excellent food and service' and called it one of Bridlington's 'hidden gems'. Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Burlington's Restaurant A family-run restaurant, where you will rub shoulders with dozens of teddy bears as you walk in. 'Top class food, excellent staff, great value for money' said one reviewer and the bread and butter pudding is a real winner. Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

