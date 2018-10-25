There’s plenty to entertain visitors across Bridlington as the summer season ends

The end of the summer tourism season looms like winter just around the corner.

This week, however, brings one of the biggest and hopefully one of the best weekends in the Calendar as the scooters descend upon our streets.

Tim Norman of the Royal Hotel in Bridlington.

The plan with the organisers of the event is to move next year’s event to the West of the country.

This will be a disappointment for the town as we love having these people here.

So let’s show the organisers that we can pull together and make the event wonderful not only for the scooterists but also for the organisers and show them what they will be missing out on in 2019.

There are, and always will be, a core of scooterists who want to come back to Bridlington in 2019 as they have done for many years.

These guys and gals will certainly be welcomed with open arms.

The Heritage Open Days in September helped to prove that there is massive local and national interest in the Heritage of Bridlington and our wonderful Old Town.

Although there were only a few of properties open in The Old Town as well as other free events taking place in Bridlington there were well over 600 people who visited the Old Town houses.

These visitors came from far and wide attracted by the Heritage of the architecture and artefacts on display.

They loved hearing stories and anecdotes of the history of Bridlington and will hopefully be back to see more.

Looking forward to the real winter season, the Old Town is already starting to gear up for their second year of late night Fridays in December.

In the lead up to Christmas the shops will be open until 7.30pm as well as some traditional Christmas events and the windows of the shops and houses will be lit up to welcome the visitors.

There is plenty more being planned so look out for the publicity for the Christmas events in and around Bridlington and the Old Town.

Of course what has been disappointing over the last few weeks is the news that Bridlington has lost a couple of its most well-known guest houses.

With Yorkies on Pembroke Terrace sounding like it may be changing into flats and Sewerby Grange ceasing trading.

It is a sad loss of many accommodation beds in prime locations in the town.

It was also a real shock to see video footage and news of the fate of the Londesborough Hotel.

On another note, however, is the publication of the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District Final Business Plan.

The business plan includes many areas which the Group are wishing to promote along the Yorkshire Coast as well as specific objectives for the town of Bridlington.

The Yorkshire Coast BID is aiming at targeting growth of tourism in this district and the many aims which they are promoting are looking to assist Bridlington in becoming once again a top class tourist resort.

Come 1st November a postal vote will commence of many businesses within the town and along the Yorkshire Coast as to whether the Business Plan is to be adopted.

It is therefore imperative that when this Business Plan lands on the doorsteps of Bridlington Businesses they review it in detail and vote according to their convictions for the best of the whole town.