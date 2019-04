Police have warned that there has been an increase in Theft from Motor Vehicles in and around the Bridlington area.

Bridlington, Driffield and Hornsea Community Team urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity after the increase in activity on Friday evening.

Police issued a reminder to ensure that vehicles are all locked and valuables and tools are removed.

'No valuables left in this vehicle' cards can also be collected from Bridlington Police Station.