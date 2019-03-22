Theatre revives play about 'greatest woman on two wheels' - Yorkshire's Beryl Burton - how to get tickets

East Riding Theatre celebrates Yorkshire cyclist Beryl Burton - the greatest woman on two wheels.

The play tells the remarkable story using a great dollop of Northern wit to bring to life the incredible and inspirational achievements of an ordinary Yorkshire mum.

Still seen as the ‘the greatest sportswoman who ever lived’, Beryl faced more than up-hill cycling challenges in her struggle against poor health and the barriers faced by women in sports. But her remarkable story was largely forgotten – until now.

Director Marieke Audsley trained as a director at Birkbeck College after reading English at the University of Cambridge. Directing credits include First Encounters with Shakespeare: Julius Caesar (RSC) and as an assistant/associate director The Entertainer and The Painkiller (Kenneth Branagh season at the Garrick)

Marieke says ‘I'm thrilled to be directing Maxine Peake's exquisite play about the exceptional Beryl Burton. Beryl's story is truly inspirational. It will be a delight to share this fascinating, funny, moving and uplifting celebration of a legend with audiences in Beverley.’

The four strong Yorkshire born cast features Annie Kirkman, Jessica Duffield, Finlay McGuigan and Tom Lorcan.

Beryl is on at the East Riding Theatre, Beverley, from Thursday April 25 to Saturday May 18.

Tickets cost between £12 and £17.50.

Box office 01482 874050: or www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk