The week’s weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather with local forecaster Trevor Appleton

It is likely to be fresher and less humid at the start of the week with dry, sunny spells later on.

Monday 4 June: Cloudy and misty at first with a few spots of drizzle. Becoming dry and brighter but staying mostly cloudy. Cooler and less humid.

Tuesday 5 June: Dry with sunny spells. Cool onshore breezes along the coast.

Wednesday 6 June: Dry with near normal temperatures. Some sunny intervals but cloudy.

Thursday 7 June: Dry with near normal temperatures. Some sunny intervals but rather cloudy throughout the day.

Friday 8 June: Dry with near normal temperatures. Some sunny intervals but rather cloudy for a lot of the time.

Next weekend: Warmer and staying dry with sunny spells.