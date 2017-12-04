The week-ahead weather forecast with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather forecast delivered by Trevor Appleton.
It is likely to be mild at first, much colder from Friday or possibly Thursday, but a dry week.
Monday 4 December: Dry with bright or sunny spells. Mild 9C.
Tuesday 5 December: Mild and dry with sunny intervals.
Wednesday 6 December: Rather cloudy. Staying mild and dry though with a strengthening wind.
Thursday 7 December: Mild, but wet and windy. Turning clearer and colder overnight.
Friday 8 December: Cold and windy with sunny spells by day and frost at night.
Next weekend: Cold and windy with sunny spells by day and frost at night.
Long-term outlook: Cold and unsettled with snow at times over high ground.
