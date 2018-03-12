The week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with forecaster Trevor Appleton.

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale, delivered by forecaster Trevor Appleton.

It is expected to be dull, cloudy and cold.

Monday 12 March: Dull and cold with outbreaks of rain.

Tuesday 13 March: Dry with sunny spells, still cool.

Wednesday 14 March: Milder and mostly cloudy but dry until overnight.

Thursday 15 March: Cold and cloudy with a freshening east to southeast wind. Rain later in the day.

Friday 16 March: Cool and cloudy with a fresh south-easterly wind and patchy rain.

The weekend: Cold with a brisk east wind but mainly dry.