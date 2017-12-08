The Vikings are coming back for New Year’s Eve

The Vikings are coming back to Flamborough on New Year’s Eve, and this time they are bringing their war drums.

Villagers will welcome the Great God Thor and his warriors for the third annual Fire Festival, which is believed to be the only one of its kind in England.

The festival starts in the festival arena, in the centre of the village, at 10.30pm on Sunday, December 31, with the Flamborough Fireballs and Viking Longship, followed by a spectacular celebration of fireworks when the clock strikes midnight to welcome in the New Year.

Festival organiser Jane Emmerson said: “We are so pleased to say that the Flamborough Fire Festival is fast becoming one of the most popular events to visit on New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire.

“The festival is full of fun and entertainment for all the family.

“We hope everyone will come along and either to watch or take part in the parade. We look forward to welcoming everyone on New Year’s Eve when you will surely see that Flamborough really is the home of the Vikings.”

In the first two years, the festival has attracted more than 10,000 visitors who are looking for an unusual way to bring in the new year.

Looking back at the area’s heritage, the 2017 festival will see the village will be besieged by invaders led by King Canute who, having sailed across the North Sea from Denmark, will take the village and all its inhabitants for their own.

Historians believe that in the days when FLamborough was a Viking stronghold, the local community took to the streets with fire, to cleanse the air of the old spirits and welcome in the new.

Families can take part in the longship parade and there will be prizes for the best children’s and adults’ Viking costumes.

For more details, visit www.flamboroughfirefestival.org