The Tourism Times column with Tim Norman

August is now well and truly upon us and there is only a slight let up in the absolutely magnificent weather which is drawing people in their droves to our wonderful seaside escape.

The town of Bridlington is continuing to provide many events for the visitors to enjoy from the Cobble Festival to a food festival, from the once again magnificently attended Old Town Festival to – you guessed it – our beautiful beaches.

Bestworth House in the Old Town will be part of the Heritage Open Days events.

The big question has to be whether this magnificent spell of weather coupled with the strange weather situations in certain European holiday destinations like Portugal, Spain and Greece, where the heat is so overwhelming, will put off the British Holiday maker from going abroad.

Will these ‘freak’ events mean that the traditional British Seaside Holiday will have a resurgence in future years?

I certainly hope so.

For many years now the press and TV have been talking about an increase in staycations – will this prediction finally come true.

Tim Norman of the Royal Hotel, Bridlington.

I certainly hope so, but of course, it is still impossible for a week’s wonderful Bridlington holiday to compete on price with Portugal or Spain.

My impression this year is that there has been an increase in day visitors during the week and over the weekend there have been many last minute bookings into guest houses and hotels where the forecast for a Great Bridlington weekend has been on the cards.

Of course there is not only the seaside but there is also the “Other side of the seaside” with the beautiful Old Town architecture artisan shops and galleries and tea rooms and wonderful restaurants.

September brings two great weekends providing tourists and locals alike an opportunity to see more of the Old Town as the two weekends of the 8th and 9th and 15th and 16th of September form the Heritage Open Days.

During these two weekends there is the opportunity to see inside many of the iconic buildings in the Old Town such as Bestworth House, The Bayle Museum and The Toft which dates back to 1673 is a Grade II listed building and still retains some of its original features.

When you visit The Toft and the other properties on The High Street, remember to look up and admire the architecture and of course visit the shops – and spread the word.

There is even a ‘Churches Trail’ organised to see some of the great architecture in those great buildings.

It is once again great to see Bridlington receiving some wonderful publicity.

On the same day as the last day of the Cobble Fest at the harbour Countryfile and John Craven were pictured on Bridlington Beach and going out on a cobble. This once again showed the importance of the history of our town.

The bringing of history to life really is a massive attraction for tourists whether it is in The Old Town of Bridlington or in the Quay.