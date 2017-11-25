The Tourism Times column with Tim Norman

Winter time is certainly upon us as the last hoorah for the year has come and gone in the shape of the Scooter Rally.

It is a shame that the organising committees who manage the ‘official’ scooter rally have decided to make the event bi-annual in Bridlington.

Tim Norman.

However, the reports from many of the scooterists was that whether the official set up was here or not they would still have come back to Bridlington.

So, at the end of October 2018 we shall see if their word is good and we will still have them in 2019.

Christmas time is coming fast and the town is gearing up for the festive fun to come.

In the Old Town, although the Dickensian Festival has not happened this year, there is going to be a series of Festive Fridays with a pop-up panto, morris dancing, festive singing, many of the houses and businesses lit up and decorated and of course not to forget the many people in period costume.

All of these events in the Bridlington Old Town are making for a wonderful place to shop for your special Christmas gifts and have a great Festive Friday at the same time.

The third Friday in December, the 15th, will see an evening of entertainment for the kids with a treasure hunt and then the final week, on Friday 22 December there will be a lantern walk from the Market Place area of High Street up to the Priory Green.

Added to these opportunities for festive fun of course is the Bridlington Christmas Market and Lights Switch-on on King Street with Yorkshire Coast Radio in attendance to add to the entertainment.

Of course then there is the opportunity to see a new and magnificent professional panto at the Spa with Robin Windsor of Strictly Come Dancing and stay the night and enjoy the weekend by the seaside.

With the many festive events taking place in Bridlington and up in the Old Town it is a great place for visitors and residents alike to enjoy Bridlington into the winter.

Of course as a tourist resort we also wish to have a safe and healthy area and resort for all of the tourists to enjoy in winter and summer.

All too often we have needed the emergency services of the Paramedic Ambulance Service and of course the volunteer RNLI who keep our coasts and seas safe.

We are so lucky here in Bridlington to have received the very latest Shannon Class Lifeboat which had a magnificent welcome and I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of the crew and members of the RNLI team many successful and safe years ahead.