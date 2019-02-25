The Tour de Yorkshire trophies are on their way to Bridlington

As Bridlington prepares to host the start of stage three of this year's Tour de Yorkshire, the winners' trophies will be coming to the town next month.

The trophies will be heading to all eight of the towns hosting a start or finish, making an appearance at schools, leisure centres and iconic venues along the way.

Bridlington will get a visit from the distinctive awards on Monday, March 11.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “The Tour de Yorkshire Trophy Tour is always a popular event and a great opportunity for communities to start to build the excitement ahead of the upcoming race.

"There are plans for the trophies to visit various schools as part of the tour which will give a lot of children a chance to see them with their own eyes - it might even inspire the next generation of cycling stars!”

The gold-plated trophies were designed and made by hand at world leading trophy makers Thomas Fattorini Ltd. They will be transported to each venue in one of Welcome to Yorkshire’s branded BMW’s, supplied by Global Autocare, complete with the iconic yellow ‘Y’ attached to the roof.