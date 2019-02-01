The Premium Bonds millionaire - someone from our region has won the jackpot

A Humberside man has won £1million in this month's Premium Bonds draw - becoming only the third person from the region to hit the jackpot.

The winner, who has not been named, bought £30,000 worth of bonds in September 2012 but one of his numbers 196XA565201 has paid off.

He is only the third ever jackpot winner from the region. The previous winners of the top prize came back in December 2006 and September 2011.

February's second Premium Bonds millionaire is a man from Devon. The pair become the 403rd and 404th winners of the £1 million jackpot prize.

Jill Waters, Retail Director at NS&I, said: “February is the month known for St Valentines, and savers continue to show their love for Premium Bonds, resulting in a record pay out of prizes this month.

"Over three million prizes have been drawn by ERNIE who is responsible for spreading love all over the country, but his generosity will be most felt by the two lucky Premium Bonds holders in Humberside and Devon who received a special visit from Agent Million to hand-deliver the £1 million windfall.”

In Humberside, there are over 13,000 unclaimed prizes worth more than £500,000. A £5,000 prize won back in June 2016 is still waiting to be claimed by a man in the region, who holds just £53 in Premium Bonds.

The winning Bond number is 1PS165413.

The oldest unclaimed prize in Humberside is worth £25, and was drawn in February 1968.

Customers can check whether they have any unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes by visiting the NS&I website at www.nsandi.com, or downloading the prize checker app for free at the Apple App Store or on Google Play.