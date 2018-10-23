The poppies ripped down at Bridlington war memorial have been replaced

We weren't going to let the vandals win.

So, the poppies which had been donated to the Free Press to be put up in public places around Bridlington have been used to replace the 20 which were torn down at the weekend.

Bridlington Poppy Appeal coordinator George Collins replacing the stolen poppies this morning.

A number of generous readers had bought two poppies - one for their own home and one for our community collection, to be put up on prominent buildings and roads in the town.

From this supply, we have given one to each school in Bridlington and put some up along the seafront. The rest were set to be hung up at roundabouts and other high-visible locations later this week.

But we passed them on to Bridlington Poppy Appeal co-ordinator George Collins and he has fixed them to the railings at the memorial in Wellington Road this morning to restore the display back to its full glory.

Police have said they want to hear from anyone with information about the criminal damage.