The most popular pet names in Bridlington revealed

A new survey has drawn up a list of the 10 most popular pet names in Bridlington.

After going through more than 500,000 names in GoCompare's pet insurance quote database, the team behind the data have shown that Bridlington's number one is different to the UK's favourite.

The top 10 names in Bridlington's postcode were:

1: Poppy

2: Ruby

3: Alfie

4: Bella

5: Charlie

6: Max

7: Millie

8: Oscar

9: Molly

10: Daisy



The UK's Top 10 Pet Names

1: Bella

2: Poppy

3: Alfie

4: Charlie

5: Molly

6: Max

7: Lola

8: Oscar

9: Daisy

10: Bailey

You can check the full list here