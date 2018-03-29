The icing on the cake for Rowan’s birthday

There’s nothing unusual about an eight-year-old having a birthday cake inspired by superheroes.

But Rowan Fothergill doesn’t look up to characters from comic books or films - his idols are the real life crew of Bridlington Lifeboat.

Rowan Fothergill shows off his Bridlington Lifeboat cake

To celebrate his big day last week, dad Ian arranged for him to be given a cake in the shape of the town’s former RNLI boat, Marine Engineer.

Ian said: “I’ve been into lifeboats for 25 years and basically he just got into it with me.

“He likes the Bridlington lifeboat, particularly Marine Engineer.

“He liked to watch it been pulled down the road and seeing it go down the ramp. He also like the old lifeboat station, looking at the pictures on the wall.”

The birthday boy thought he was getting a cake based on another hero.

“Rowan was surprised, he was expecting a Batman cake from Tesco,” said Ian.

“The cake was made by my cousin, she makes all kinds of cakes you tell her what you want and she gets ideas and takes it from there. I think it took her a couple of days to finish it. But as you can expect it’s all gone now .”

Marine Engineer left Bridlington last December, following the arrival of the new Antony Patrick Jones a few weeks earlier.

“We were there to see the new Shannon arrive and were there to wave a sad goodbye to Marine Engineer when it left,” said Ian.

The family live in Fitzwilliam in West Yorkshire but are visiting Bridlington again this weekend.