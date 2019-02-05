The first phase of the Gypsey Race Park in Bridlington is finished

The opening stage of a new green space for Bridlington town centre has been completed - and there will be a celebration morning to mark the occasion this Saturday.

Work started on the Gypsey Race Park early last year and the project will see a green corridor along the stream providing pleasant walking and cycling routes, play areas and improved habitats for wildlife.

...but this is how it could look on a brighter day.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Esh Construction are hosting a community morning on Saturday, from 10am to noon, to celebrate the completion of the first phase.

The project, part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, is being completed in phases and phase one has included:

* cleaning of the river bed and the improvements to the water course and banks

* creation of a woodland area and areas for wildlife

Work was carried out throughout 2018.

* a pleasant seating area for people to enjoy the new green space

* a flood retention area with viewing platform to help manage high water flow.

The community morning will see an oak tree planted by the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Cllr Margaret Chadwick and children from the town’s guides and scout groups at 11am.

Cllr Andy Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and planning delivery, said: “The new linear park along the banks of the Gypsey Race is an exciting part of the council’s plans for Bridlington’s regeneration and were welcomed overwhelmingly during the public exhibition stage.

“The completion of this first phase of works is an important milestone in this project and the council is looking at options to further enhance the scheme and create a public space that can be enjoyed by both residents and visitors and that the community can be proud of.”

Michael Sherrard, senior project manager for Esh Construction, said: “We are delighted to have been a major part of this exciting project. Our site teams and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure the regeneration of the park is not only enjoyed by the public, but to also create a public space which showcases local wildlife and celebrates local heritage.”