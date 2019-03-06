The East Riding of Yorkshire Counil Leaders column with Stephen Parnaby OBE

My 40 years of public service will come to an end after the local elections in May.

During my four decades as a councillor I have attended thousands of meetings – scheduled and ad-hoc – locally, regionally, nationally and beyond.

I have read volumes of reports, studied innumerable papers, made speeches galore, donned numerous hard hats and high-vis jackets and travelled many, many miles. It is also fair to say that I have drunk gallons of tea!

I have stood successfully in 13 elections, proposed 32 annual budgets, represented the council on a whole range of bodies and organisations and have met some wonderful people along the way.

When I entered politics, in 1979, I had one simple aim which was ‘to do my best’.

That has never wavered throughout the years I have held public office.

As with everything in life, it would be wrong of me to suggest there hasn’t been ups and downs. But being a ‘glass-half-full’ person I have always dealt with issues in a positive way and tackled things head on and dealt with them.

In this role you cannot hide and often have difficult decisions to make. Hopefully I have done this in a compassionate and caring way for the benefit of everyone.

I am proud of numerous achievements and milestones along the way and my time in office has been a real pleasure and a privilege.

I have certainly not done it alone. I have worked with some really dedicated and passionate councillors from all parties and some very talented and professional officers, all of whom have given me tremendous support.

I have met thousands of people along the way from famous faces to local people and have tried to treat all of them with the respect they deserve, even when - at times - our views have differed!

I leave the East Riding with a management team and workforce that is second to none as well as a number of experienced councillors who will, along with the new ones, guide the authority through the challenges and opportunities in the years to come.

The council, despite all the challenges, remains financially sound and delivers excellent services. It is in a strong position to continue its nationally-recognised work and will continue to be one of the best local authorities in the country.

I am under no illusions that I shall miss my role and my colleagues, but believe the time is right to move on.

My leaving wish is that the East Riding goes from strength-to-strength and I am proud to have played my part.

Finally, I’d like to thank everyone for the support I have had over the past 40 years and for the wonderful and touching messages I have received.

I wish you all a bright future. It’s been an honour to serve you all in my role as an elected member and council leader. My sincere and warmest regards for the final time.