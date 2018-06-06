The East Riding of Yorkshire Council business column with Christine Brown

The Old Town area of Bridlington is one of the most complete Georgian High Streets in Britain and has always been a popular destination for locals and, in the past couple of years, has seen an increase in footfall from the recognition and popularity gained from its appearance in the Dad’s Army film.

Incorporating a wide range of attractions, there is just about something for everyone in the Old Town.

Christine Brown, business advisor at Bridlington Business Centre.

The architecture and quality of the buildings is often overlooked as people are drawn by the restaurants, pubs and tea rooms on offer.

High Street is a well known destination for antique enthusiasts and art connoisseurs, with a range of quality stores and fine art galleries

The increase in numbers attracted to the Old Town has necessitated the opening of an information point.

Situated in the Old Town Gallery, which is where local artists are encouraged to display their works, the information point is run by volunteers freely giving their time to the day-to-day running of the gallery, offering details on events, what to see and what to look for.

Popular amongst locals and visitors alike is the Old Town Trail, which takes in Baylegate, The Priory, various properties on High Street as well as historically important sites, such as Corn Exchange House and the Stocks and Pillory.

Walking the trail gives people the opportunity to have refreshment in the numerous pubs, tea rooms and restaurants, all giving a warm welcome.

As people explore what has become known as ‘The Cultural Side of Bridlington’ the businesses enjoy the benefit of more publicity and exposure.

There has been and continues to be much investment by the business owners in their properties to reflect the resurgence of the area and this in turn attracts more people.

The layout of the Old Town lends itself ideally to the location of festivals.

The coming weeks will see the Old Town Summer 1940s Festival, which attracts visitors in their thousands.

For 2018 this will be this Sunday (10 June).

A popular event is the Secret Gardens, which this year runs over the weekend of Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 June.

Enthusiastic participants open their gardens for visitors to look over, walk around and often have a cup of tea in – with approximately 25 gardens being open.

In December, it becomes ‘Destination Old Town’ with festive Fridays and late night opening.

It has been said many times in this column, Bridlington is ‘open for business’ but the message from the business owners and volunteers who are working tirelessly to attract locals and visitors to the area is that Bridlington Old Town is ‘very much open for business’.

For more information about the Old Town, contact the information point in the Old Town Gallery.

For further information about East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Business Investment and Tourism Services, visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/bis