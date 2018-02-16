The East Riding of Yorkshire Council business column with Christine Brown

There’s an old saying “If you think its expensive hiring a professional, try hiring an amateur!” and this is certainly true when thinking about business development.

Whilst it may be understood that tradesmen have served an apprenticeship and undergone training throughout their careers it is often unappreciated that training is available to cover a wider range than at first realised.

Christine Brown, Business Adviser at Bridlington Business Centre

When you go out for a meal, go for a drink, stay in a hotel or are served in a retail establishment, is it ever considered what training the staff have undergone?

Just with these examples the front line staff will have undergone training in subjects such as food safety and hygiene, personal licence training or customer service training.

But what are the benefits of a training programme for businesses and for their customers?

For a business, in a competitive market environment having correctly trained, efficient staff could be the difference between them and a competitor and by enhancing the customer experience it is generating repeat business from returning customers and new business from word-of-mouth referrals – the best and cheapest form of marketing and advertising.

The customer, who has the spending power, is looking for a good experience and the efficiency, courtesy and overall service provided gives this experience.

Anything less than this is likely to see the spending power moved to a competitor business or provider.

As a business, it may be seen as an unnecessary expense to put staff through a training programme but long term business ambitions could look toward personal development programmes for staff to stay and grow with the business.

This continuity enhances the reputation of the business both from a customer perspective and a staff view – appreciated staff are more likely to perform than under-appreciated staff.

Bridlington based training provider Pure Training Solutions delivers a wide range of training and staff development programmes, including customer service, catering and hospitality, business administration, HACCP, food safety and hygiene, SIA licence qualifications and BIIAB Award for personal licence holders.

Whilst some of the courses are mandatory for certain sectors, others are a voluntary addition.

For a business interested in training and development the key considerations when considering where to send staff are:

l What is the level of award

l Which accreditation body is the award through

l What understanding does the training provider have of the sector

l How long has the training provider been delivering the course

l Can learner testimonies be provided?

It’s worth remembering that when an individual or business displays their certificates or uses accredited lettering after their names it’s not to be boastful but to show professionalism and say to the customer ‘you know what, we care!’.

So next time you go for a meal, go for a drink, stay in a hotel or are served in a retail establishment think about what training – much of it done in their own time – the staff may have undergone to provide you with the experience you expect.

