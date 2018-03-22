The council answers your questions about potholes

Why are Bridlington’s roads worse than Beverley’s? How long should repairs last for? Why is the reporting process so tedious?

As part of our Pothole Watch campaign, we sent a list of questions submitted by Free Press readers to Carl Skelton, group manager of highway maintenance services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Here are his answers:

○ Free Press: How many times does a pothole have to be reported before it is considered for repair and how big/deep does it have to be before it is acted upon?

We aim to repair potholes as soon as possible once they have been reported to us, but we do have to prioritise.

There are national guidelines on the size of potholes, which we follow. On a carriageway we use 40mm depth and 300mm width as a guide to repair.

○ Alec Pashley: I’m a builder and when I fit a new window, my customer expects it to last for a minimum of 10 years. How long do you expect your pothole repairs to last for?

It all depends on the weather, the amount of traffic, existing road surfaces and other factors. Ideally all repairs would be undertaken in warmer, drier weather but this is just not possible.

We would also like to provide new patch repairs to surfaces in all locations however the resources to do this are just not available.

○ Bernard Traves: There has been some work by the utility companies at the top of Bempton Lane recently. When they finished, the workmen repaired the road where they had been working, but ignored a huge pothole across the road which they made worse. Would you expect them to have filled it in? It would only have taken a couple of minutes?

Ideally yes, but they are only usually responsible for their own repairs. They could have reported it to us for attention.

On a positive note, Bempton Lane is included in our forward programme of major resurfacing works to be carried out in the next financial year.

○ Andrew Wilkinson: Why is the process of reporting potholes a tedious process? Why do the lads fill a reported hole in, then ignore a similar one 6ft away?

We apply the criteria as above based on national guidelines. Potholes can be reported via our website or by telephone on 01482 393939. We would urge the public to make reports as this allows us to programme the repairs.

Because of the limited resources available we do have to prioritise and sometimes have to move on to other areas where potholes are worse.

○ Martin Cockcroft Why is it that driving through Beverley there are no potholes (not one) and yet Bridlington looks like it’s suffered a meteor shower. Same council so shouldn’t our road be the same quality?

Unfortunately there are potholes all across our 2,000 miles of road network, including in Beverley. We do spend a significant amount of money in the Bridlington area.

In Bridlington alone, more than £7million has been spent on highways maintenance works over the past six years and this doesn’t include the town centre work currently taking place.

○ Tim Lindop: Why has the A164 through Haisthorpe (which wasn’t that bad) been completely stripped and resurfaced, and yet nothing in Brid been touched?

The A614 has been surfaced as part of our capital investment in the ‘A Road’ network which carries the most traffic.

We have undertaken significant repairs in Bridlington over recent years, including resurfacing in Queensgate for instance, and we plan to undertake improvement works on Kingsgate in the future.

○ Pam Taylor: The public should have no need to report potholes. The bin wagons drive down every street in the county, surely they could make a note of where they all are?

We need residents to report potholes because, although we carry out regular inspections, our staff can’t be everywhere.

A small trial is currently under way with two highway authorities elsewhere in the country to check the feasibility of using information collected by refuse lorries in line with emerging technologies.