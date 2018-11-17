The Bridlington Business column with East Riding of Yorkshire Council adviser Christine Brown.

When people think of a night time economy, their first thought will often be toward bars and restaurants providing a service and a destination for consumers.

While this can be perceived as true for the night time economy of Bridlington there are many locals who venture to other towns, such as Beverley or Scarborough, to experience what they could possibly do in their own town.

Christine Brown, business adviser at Bridlington Business Centre.

For businesses and customers alike there is the perception – for a business, is there enough trade to warrant opening on an evening and for customers, what will be open? Both ideals go hand in hand – and both benefit each other.

But what can you actually do in Bridlington on a night?

How many of us have visited another town or city and gone to the theatre or the cinema and, as a matter of course, gone for a meal before or after?

In Bridlington, not only are we are fortunate to have The Spa with it’s fabulous events programme but we also have Spotlight Theatre with regular shows and events, both venues having restaurants within walking distance to take advantage of and forming a ‘complete package’.

The Forum can offer a game of ten-pin bowling and the cinema in the same location, again within walking distance of places to enjoy a meal or a drink beforehand or after.

In most of our columns we have mentioned Bridlington’s Old Town and this one is no exception.

Home to restaurants and bars often with live music it is an ideal place for the night time economy to thrive.

A good example is Kim and Steve Howe from Raffles Restaurant in the High Street. They have built their business around the 12-month local trade offering good food at good prices, offering early bird incentives.

All our articles emphasise the message – “Bridlington is open for business”, this time we want to say “Bridlington’s night time economy is open for business” so let’s all get behind the forward thinking businesses and support the local economy.