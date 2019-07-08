Textile recycling events to be held in Bridlington and Driffield

Residents in Bridlington and Driffield are being encouraged to join a summer campaign to boost the recycling of clothes, bedding, shoes and other textiles.

Waste and recycling officers at East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be holding a series of textile amnesty events, inviting residents to bring along their old duvets, sheets, towels, clothes and shoes so they can be recycled and disposed of properly.

Waste and recycling officer Karen Wagg is urging residents to recycling their clothes and shoes at clothing recycling banks or charity shops.

Collection events will be held in Bridlington on Tuesday July 23 and in Driffield on Tuesday July 30.

The aim of the textile amnesties is to encourage residents not to place any textile items in their household bins, as they can’t be recycled that way.

Instead, residents are asked to take them to clothing banks, charity shops and household waste recycling sites (tips).

Currently in the East Riding, textiles make up 8% of the waste put in blue bins and 6.5% of waste put in green bins.

So the waste and recycling officers are hoping the amnesty events will help to spread the message and help residents to recycle even more.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic management, said: “We would like residents’ help in keeping clothing and bedding out of household bins and into recycling banks and charity shops.

“Residents in the East Riding are the best recyclers in the country so I hope they will support our campaign and help us recycle even more textiles.”

The waste and recycling officers will be at the following locations in Bridlington on Tuesday July 23 - just look out for the recycling van:

10.30am-11.15am – Nostell Way, by the play area park

11.30am-12.15pm – Burstall Hill, car Park opposite New Pasture Lane Community Centre

1pm-1.45pm – Gypsey Road, Prickett Road junction

2pm-2.45pm – Palace car park, Prospect Street.

They will be in Driffield on Tuesday July 30 at the following locations - just look out for the recycling van:

10am-10.30am – The Avenue

10.40am-11.15am – Eastfield Road

11.30am-noon – Park Avenue

12.50pm-1.15pm – Market Place car park, near the library

1.30pm-2.15pm – St Margaret’s Close, off Woldhome Avenue

2.30pm-3pm – Elm Road, off Skerne Road.

The waste and recycling officers are looking to donate some of the collected duvets, blankets and towels to local charities, such as animal shelters.

If any local charity or organisation is collecting these items please contact the council’s waste and recycling officers at wastewatchers@eastriding.gov.uk

Here’s a guide to recycling textiles in the East Riding:

These items can be taken to the following locations:

Duvets, cushions, pillows and sleeping bags:

Household waste recycling sites (tips) for disposal

Local charities, animal shelters and community groups may also take them, but please check first

Clothes and shoes:

Charity shops (if good quality)

Clothing banks (any quality)

Household waste recycling sites

Sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers and towels:

Clothing banks (any quality)

Household waste recycling sites