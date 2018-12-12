How the new Gypsey Race park will look

Ten pictures which show Bridlington of the future

There is plenty of change going on in Bridlington and the town should look very different in the next couple of years.

Here, we look at some of the artist's impressions for projects which are underway, or due to start soon, in and around the town centre.

Plans for seating and landscaping on the seafront, in front of East Riding Leisure centre.

1. The seafront

Plans for seating and landscaping on the seafront, in front of East Riding Leisure centre.
freelance
Buy a Photo
The area is likely to be transformed in a 3.8million scheme for the seafront.

2. Garrison Square

The area is likely to be transformed in a 3.8million scheme for the seafront.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Plans for the seafront went on display to the public in April.

3. Garrison Square

Plans for the seafront went on display to the public in April.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Bridlington Town Council wants to move to a former restaurant in Marshall Avenue which will be home to their office and meeting rooms which will be available to the community.

4. Town Council office

Bridlington Town Council wants to move to a former restaurant in Marshall Avenue which will be home to their office and meeting rooms which will be available to the community.
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3