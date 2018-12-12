Ten pictures which show Bridlington of the future

Here, we look at some of the artist's impressions for projects which are underway, or due to start soon, in and around the town centre.

1. The seafront Plans for seating and landscaping on the seafront, in front of East Riding Leisure centre. freelance Buy a Photo

2. Garrison Square The area is likely to be transformed in a 3.8million scheme for the seafront. freelance Buy a Photo

3. Garrison Square Plans for the seafront went on display to the public in April. freelance Buy a Photo

4. Town Council office Bridlington Town Council wants to move to a former restaurant in Marshall Avenue which will be home to their office and meeting rooms which will be available to the community. freelance Buy a Photo

View more