Ten pictures which show Bridlington of the future
There is plenty of change going on in Bridlington and the town should look very different in the next couple of years.
Here, we look at some of the artist's impressions for projects which are underway, or due to start soon, in and around the town centre.
1. The seafront
Plans for seating and landscaping on the seafront, in front of East Riding Leisure centre.
freelance
2. Garrison Square
The area is likely to be transformed in a 3.8million scheme for the seafront.
freelance
3. Garrison Square
Plans for the seafront went on display to the public in April.
freelance
4. Town Council office
Bridlington Town Council wants to move to a former restaurant in Marshall Avenue which will be home to their office and meeting rooms which will be available to the community.
freelance
View more