Ten of the best events in the area

Listed below are 10 of the best events in the Bridlington area this week.

Festive activities are at the heart of the offerings with venues across Bridlington hosting events.

Bridlington Spa, Saturday December 2 at 2pm

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will host a Christmas Weekend.

Magic Mike returns for his annual Christmas Special with a brand new show full of festive magic to entertain the whole family.

Joined by his cast of friends including naughty chuck, who always has something to say, a brilliant evening of family entertainment with this exciting and colourful stage show is guaranteed.

Tickets: 01262 678258

2 The Nutcracker

Magic Mike is at Bridlington Spa on Saturday

Bridlington Spa, Saturday December 2 at 6pm

Returning by popular demand, Vienna Festival Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker promises to delight audiences of all ages with its festive setting and light-hearted story.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score, The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara and her enchanted nutcracker doll. Their adventures see them combat the Mouse King and journey through the glistening Land of Snow to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Kingdom of Sweets.

Tickets: 01262 678258

Rusticus Theatre presents a new show at Sewerby.

3 Weekend of Christmas

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3

Saturday’s varied programme of events will include husky mushing at set times between 10.30am and 3pm. Participants will meet the dogs, learn about the equipment, learn the mushing commands and all about mushing safety.

Riders must be at least 4ft high and weigh no more than 15 stone and be able to physically make an effort to help the dogs. Places must be booked in advance on 01262 673769.

Getting close to nature.

The rest of Saturday’s programme will feature a new Rusticus Christmas adventure (11.30am; 1pm; and 2.30pm); children’s Christmas activities in the house from 11.30 am to 3.30pm; carol concerts by the Coastal Voices Choir at 11.30am and 1.30pm; face painting and donkey rides from 11.30am to 3.30pm; and a Christmas Photobooth between 11am and 4.30pm.

Sunday will see the Rusticus Christmas Adventure (11.30am; 1pm; and 2.30pm); children’s Christmas activities in the house from 11.30am to 3.30pm. Solo soprano Emmie Beckitt between 11.30am and 12.30pm; Carol concert with the Driffield Salvation Army Brass Quartet at 1.30pm; face painting and donkey rides from 11.30am to 3.30pm; and a Christmas Photobooth from 11am to 4.30pm.

On both days, there will also be a hot roast chestnut seller on site and traditional fare available from the Clock Tower Café.

The house iwill be decorated in all its festive glory and will also feature a new exhibition, The Making of Christmas, exploring how the Victorians adopted some ancient customs and grafted on some of their own to create what is now our idea of the perfect Christmas.

Admission charges apply

4 Sewerby Squirrels

The Nutcracker is a festive favourite.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Monday December 4 from 10am to 11.30am

All the new sessions feature activities based on seasonal events, Edwardian life, and exhibits on display at the venue.

The session onMondya will include the usual play area and quiet corner, and participants can enjoy sitting down to a role play ‘tea party’ with drinks and cakes. There will be teapots, lace tablecloths and plenty of play food.

All participants will need to visit the Welcome Centre to obtain a counter for admission to the session.

Admission charges apply

5 Destination Old Town - Festive Fun

Bridlington Old Town, Friday December 1 from 5pm to 8pm

The first of four late night shopping events on each Friday of December. Launches tomorrow with Makara Morris dancing outside the Morten Gallery. Then see all the Christmas-themed windows throughout Old Town, with businesses and some historic houses opening their doors and offering traditional Christmas hospitality. Period costume is encouraged for all – just dress up and turn up in the costume of your favourite era.

Shopkeepers will be taking part too. There’ll be music and Morris dancing in various locations. Don’t miss the Victorian costume photo booth at the Georgian Rooms – they have a special festive menu too. The Priory church also has several seasonal events over the weekend.

Free

6 Cinema times

Bridlington Forum from Friday December 1 to Thursday December 7

Paddington 2 (PG)

1.45pm, 4.45pm an d 7.45pm Friday, Monday to Thursday

10.45 1.45 4.45 7.45 sat & sun

Justice League 2D (12A)

1.30pm, 4.30pm Friday, Monday to Thursday 10.30am and 4.30pm Saturday and Sunday

Justice League 3D (12A)

7.30pm Friday, Monday to Thursday 1.30pm and 7.30pm Saturday and Sunday

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (U)

10.30am and 1.30pm Saturday and Sunday only

Daddy’s Home 2 (12A)

1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm Friday, Monday to Thursday

4.30pm 7.30pm Saturday and Sunday

Admission charges apply

7 Santa Dash

Bridlington. Check in at East Riding Leisure Centre from 9am

Bridlington Lions Club is holding a Santa Dash on Bridlington North sea front on Sunday.

The fun starts at East Riding Leisure and then along the sea front towards Sewerby.

The Santa Dash is an opportunity for you to raise funds for a charity, community group, school or good cause of your choice if you wish.

The event is suitable for both wheelchairs and pushchairs, but please remember that parts of the seafront and cliff top are not flat.

Adults will wear Santa suits and children will have reindeer antlers.

Register www.bridlingtonlions.org.uk

8 Music and readings for Advent

Priory Church, Bridlington, Sunday December 3 at 6.30pm

The ancient Priory Church is plunged into darkness as this service begins. It is then brought into the light as candles are lit. Music performed by the Priory Choir with its world-class Anneessens organ.

Free

9 Walking fo Health

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Tuesday December 5 at 10.30am

Walking for health is a free scheme of free guided walks for all ages and abilities, aimed at anyone who has an interest in walking or wants to slowly introduce exercise into their daily routine as part of rehabilitation from illness or injury.

Free

10 Nature Trail

RSBP Bempton Cliffs, Bridlington, Friday December 1 to Sunday December 31

Meet some of the wildlife that lives at Bempton Cliffs. No need to book.

Admission charges apply

Paddington 2.