Ten of the best events in the area

1 Nigel Folds’ exhibitions

Pocklington and Bridlington, November

Jenny Morten is one of the artists whose work is featurd in a new exhibition at Gallery 49 in Bridlington Old Town

Artist Nigel Folds will be holding two exhibitions of his work.

Firstly, a new exhibition will begin on Saturday November 25 at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery at 3 West Street. The exhibition, Lost – Humans and Other Animals explores the relationship between humans and animals in terms of biodiversity both in the wild and on a more personal level how we relate to our pets. Opening times Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am until 5pm until December 18.

Secondly, Nigel is exhibiting The Garden of Signs at Pocklington Arts Centre, Market Place, Pocklington, from November 23 until January. Nigel’s work at Pockliington was inspired by the signs, symbols and codes used both in art and life, from pre-history to the present day. Open each day except Sunday and Monday.

Free entry

The Sewerby Squirrels session is on Monday

2 All Shades of Soul

Bridlington Spa, Saturday November 25 from 8pm

Bridlington will host a new event on Saturday.

All Shades of Soul –The Big Soul and Motown Night’ will see the ballroom at Bridlington Spa feature all the classic hits from the golden decades of the 60s, 70s and 80s, from labels like Tamla Motown, Stax, Atlantic and Philadelphia International.

Artist Nigel Folds.

A Northern Soul room will also be playing classics on Original 45 Vinyl format. DJs from the hugely successful Bridlington Spa Northern Soul Weekender will be playing the tunes to keep the dance floor full, featuring Wigan Casino original resident DJ Pat Brady, plus Rob Wicks, John Parker, Rob Wigley and guests.

Tickets: 01262 678258.

3 Christmas films double bill

Bridlington Spa, Tuesday Movember 28 from 11.30am

The Blighty Belles.

Miracle of 34th Street, U, 96mins, 11.30am: 1947 version of family festive comedy starring Maureen O’Hara, Johny Payne, and Edmund Gwenn. When a nice old man who claims to be Santa Claus is institutionalized as insane, a young lawyer decides to defend him by arguing in court that he is the real thing. It’s A Wonderful Life, PG, 130mins, 2pm: an angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. James Stewart stars.

Entry to films free. Lunch from 1.15pm to 2pm is £5 and can be booked on 01262 678258

4 Originality

Gallery 49, Bridlington Old Town from November 25 to January 14

Originality is an exhibition of paintings, prints, ceramics and jewellery by Gallery 49 artists.

Featured artists include Giuliana Lazzerini, Carol Davidson, Angela Bell, Heather Burton, Jenny Morten, Alex Tait, Geoff Hewitt, Shirley Stinchcombe, Alison Read, Michelle Freemantle, Ilona Sulikova, Holly Argyll, Sharon Winter and many more.

Miracle on 34th Street is on at Bridlington Spa

Free

5 Craft and gift fair

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Sunday November 25 from 11am to 4pm

Crafts and gifts will fill The Orangery at Sewerby Hall making ideal Christmas presents.

There will be several stalls selling good quality crafts and gifts at reasonable prices and all the stallholders will be happy to chat about their goods.

Admission charges apply

6 Sewerby Squirrels

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Monday November 27 from 10am to 11.30am

Weekly sessions for under fives and their families will be held in the Orangery.

All the new sessions feature activities based on seasonal events, Edwardian life, and exhibits on display at the venue.

The session will include the regular play area and quiet corner, but will also explore the house and hunt for squirrels.

Participants are welcome to arrive any time during the session - but will be going into the House together as a group at 10.30am, using Explorer Kits to search for hidden squirrels.

All participants will need to visit the Welcome Centre to obtain a counter for admission to the session. Annual Pass Holders are admitted for free, as are the under 3s. Entry for children aged three to four is £2, with one accompanying adult free.

Admission charges apply

7 Blighty Belles

Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington, Thursday November 23 at 7.30pm

The Blighty Belles will singing a selection of Forties’ music at the Tudor manor house. It is all in aid of Bridlington Samaritans, there will be a light supper and a raffle with a bottle of champagne as a prize.

Tickets: 01262 851189

8 Craft days Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington, November to December Burton Agnes Hall is renowned for the unique, hand crafted decorations that adorn the magnificent Elizabethan home each Christmas, and this year the Cunliffe-Lister family are inviting visitors to go behind the scenes and learn the tricks of the trade with four Christmas craft days!

The Christmas Craft Days will take place at the Hall on Tuesday November 28 and Tuesday December 5 and December 12 from 1pm to 4pm, and demonstrate how to create a selection of the most popular decorations that embellish this stunning stately home. The afternoon will begin with a tour of this year’s magnificent decorations by Head Guide Pauline Waslin before heading to the courtyard, where Pauline and the team will reveal the secrets behind the craft!

Visitors will be guided step by step through the making of each decoration, allowing you to recreate some of the Burton Agnes Christmas magic at home. Finally, the afternoon is rounded off with a warming festive drink and a mince pie.

The Hall is open until December 23, daily from 11am-5pm, for visitors to see the Hall in all its Christmas splendour.

Book: 01262 490324

9 Mile Markers

Bridlington, every Thursday from 10am

Low level health walk along the Bridlington mile marker routes. Aimed at an introductory level. Two measured routes are:

Route 1 – Park & Ride (Promenade) to The Spa, Bridlington (1 mile)

Route 2 – East Riding Leisure Bridlington to Sewerby Hall and Gardens (1.75 miles).

Free

10 Scarborough Christmas Light Switch

South Bay, Sunday November 26 from 4pm

All new switch-on event with celebrity guest appearances from Emmerdale Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt.

Free

Christmas at Burton Agnes Hall East Yorkshire.