Teenagers raise more than £1,300 for the Bridlington Lifeboat with their stall at the Saltaire Festival

Abigail Holmes and Evie Patterson managed to collect £1,327.49 at the Saltaire Festival.

The Bridlington Lifeboat crew has praised two hard-working teenagers after they raised more than £1,000 at the Saltaire Festival earlier this month.

The pair had already raised more £5,400 for the RNLI crew through various activities including sponsored walks, running raffles, baking, and attending local farmers markets.

They recently visited the station to see how their money is being spent by the Lifeboat team after they raised enough funds to buy two sets of seagoing safety gear.