Teenage girl hit by car in Bridlington

A 16-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with head injuries after she was hit by a car while crossing a Bridlington road.

A black Vauxhall Zafira collided with the girl as she was crossing Sewerby Road this morning.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "The girl was taken to hospital with head injuries which aren't thought to be life threatening."

Humberside Police were called to the incident at 8.30am and surrounding roads were closed off while emergency services responded to the incident.

The roads have now been reopened.