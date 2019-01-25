Teddy bears to help ease the pain of a visit to Bridlington Hospital

The Masons of St John of Bridlington Lodge have donated teddy bears which will be given to children who visit the Urgent Treatment Centre at Bridlington Hospital.

The young patients will be given the furry friends as part of the national ‘Teddies for Loving Care Appeal’ (TLC).

They were very generously donated by the lodge, as part of a national campaign by Freemasons at Accident and Emergency departments.

A spokesman for City Health Care Partnership CIC, which runs the centre, said: "When children are first admitted into A&E units they are often very distressed, frightened, and in many cases, in considerable pain.

"By giving them a teddy bear to focus on when they first arrive, medical staff can then carry out their examinations and diagnostics checks more effectively and efficiently.

"This helps them to identify the problem and treat the patient quickly meaning they are likely to get better more quickly."

Anita Burnhill, Service Manager at Wolds View Primary Care Centre, added: “We are so pleased with the teddies so generously provided by the Freemasons of St John of Bridlington Lodge, it makes so much difference to the children that may be in distress and pain when they arrive at the UTC”.