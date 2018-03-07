Take extra care on Bridlington seafront

As the clean-up continues, people have been asked to take extra care along Bridlington’s seafront after damage caused by last week’s storms.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “In Bridlington, on the North side at Victoria Terrace, we have experienced damage to the promenade seating and some concrete slabs have lifted.

“We also have damaged concrete steps down near the North chalets in front of the café.

“There are several sections of brick work on the lower promenade on Watermans Way that have lifted and are loose.

“There has also been a large build up of sand behind both sets of South Cliff chalets and in South Cliff Holiday Park. Both paddling pools have had sand deposited.

“We will endeavour to carry our repairs as soon as possible, and clear the sand from the paddling pools and the holiday park.

“In the meantime, we would ask the public to exercise extra care whilst out and about on our public seafront areas, and to please report any damage they may find to staff in our foreshores office or customer service centre.”

